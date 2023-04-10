Woj: Rudy Gobert's Status for Wolves-Lakers Play-In Game TBD After Punching Anderson

Stephen Maturen

The Minnesota Timberwolves might be down a starter during Tuesday's play-in round against the Los Angeles Lakers after Rudy Gobert hit teammate Kyle Anderson during the final game of the regular season.

Gobert swung at Anderson in a heated timeout discussion during Minnesota's 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

The incident leaves Gobert's availability for the play-in round on Tuesday "very much in the air," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Timberwolves will also be missing Jaden McDaniels, who is out for the season after punching a wall during the game and fracturing his hand.

