    Woj: Rudy Gobert's Status for Wolves-Lakers Play-In Game TBD After Punching Anderson

    Julia StumbaughApril 10, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 09: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on April 9, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
    Stephen Maturen

    The Minnesota Timberwolves might be down a starter during Tuesday's play-in round against the Los Angeles Lakers after Rudy Gobert hit teammate Kyle Anderson during the final game of the regular season.

    Gobert swung at Anderson in a heated timeout discussion during Minnesota's 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

    The incident leaves Gobert's availability for the play-in round on Tuesday "very much in the air," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The Timberwolves will also be missing Jaden McDaniels, who is out for the season after punching a wall during the game and fracturing his hand.

