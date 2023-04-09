NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Gave Jets Chance to Match Ravens Contract Offer

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Jets declined an opportunity to match the Baltimore Ravens' offer for Odell Beckham Jr.

The wide receiver called the Jets Saturday night and gave them the chance to match the Ravens' one-year offer of up to $18 million, according to SNY TV's Connor Hughes. On Sunday, Beckham Jr. announced he would sign in Baltimore.

Baltimore gave Beckham Jr. $15 million, with an additional $3 million in incentives, according to MMQB's Albert Breer.

Beckham Jr. began his NFL career with the New York Giants, who selected him with the 12th overall pick of the 2014 draft. He finished his first season as Offensive Rookie of the Year.

By the time the Giants traded Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, his 5,476 career receiving yards made him the second only to Amani Toomer as the most prolific catcher in franchise history.

The $15 million minimum required to match Beckham Jr.'s offer was a steep price for the Jets, who have the reigning ORoY, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, signed on at a $4.7 million cap hit next season.

Beckham Jr. would have been battling for second place in the Jets' wide receiver depth chart with Allen Lazard, with Wilson serving as the undisputed No. 1.

In Baltimore, he might become a key piece of negotiations to get quarterback Lamar Jackson to stay with the Ravens.

Jackson requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2, saying the team "has not been interested in meeting my value." Despite that announcement, Baltimore is reportedly continuing to try to re-sign its star quarterback. The Ravens might be hoping a veteran pass target like Beckham Jr. will help those negotiations progress.

Beckham Jr. has not played since February 2022, when he scored a touchdown for the champion Los Angeles Rams before suffering an ACL injury which sidelined him for the following season.