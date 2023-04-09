Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson on Rudy Gobert Altercation: 'S--t Happens'

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished out their regular season with some fireworks.

Big man Rudy Gobert threw a punch at Kyle Anderson on the bench during Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. It was a stunning moment, and Minnesota sent Gobert home for his actions.

"Tempers flare. You're in the middle of a game, a game we wanna win—a huge one," Anderson told reporters. "It is what it is, s--t happens. It's not the first time something like that has happened."

Timberwolves president Tim Connelly told reporters the team decided to send Gobert home because "his behavior on the bench was unacceptable."

The timing was notable because Chris Hine of the Star Tribune recently spoke to Gobert about the notion that Anderson is rather blunt when it comes to talking to his teammates.

"Kyle wants to win, and sometimes he's a little aggressive in the way he talks, but I don't take it personally," he said. "I receive it in a positive way because it comes from a place of wanting me to be the best Rudy I can be and wanting us to win."

Gobert didn't seem to take things in a positive way Sunday.

That wasn't the only issue for Minnesota during the 113-108 win.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that forward Jaden McDaniels fractured his hand when punching a wall as he was headed back to the halftime locker room. The timing was brutal considering the Timberwolves will face the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday's play-in tournament game.

McDaniels figured to be one of the players who could potentially match up against LeBron James in the contest, but that will no longer be the case.

Minnesota got the win Sunday, but that was about the only thing that went right for it during the afternoon.