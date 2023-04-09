X

    LeBron James' Dominance in Lakers' Win vs. Jazz Has Fans Hyped Headed into Play-In

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 9, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    The Los Angeles Lakers had a slim chance of earning an automatic playoff berth on Sunday with a win over the Utah Jazz. LeBron James made sure they at least held up their end of the bargain.

    The Lakers, led by James' 36 points and eight threes, escaped the pesky Jazz in the regular-season finale 128-117.

    NBA @NBA

    30 PTS for LeBron 🗣️<br><br>Lakers lead 120-117 with 2:33 left on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/ez0JXRdK82">pic.twitter.com/ez0JXRdK82</a>

    NBA @NBA

    8 THREES FOR LEBRON 👑<br><br>HE HAS 36 PTS. LAKERS LEAD ON ESPN <a href="https://t.co/Hg7H6IVYdZ">pic.twitter.com/Hg7H6IVYdZ</a>

    James added six rebounds and six assists, pacing the Lakers (43-39) in a must-win game if they wanted to earn an automatic playoff bid. Other results around the NBA—namely the Los Angeles Clippers winning to earn the No. 5 seed, and the Golden State Warriors winning to take the No. 6 seed—meant the Lakers ended up with the No. 7 seed.

    So it will be the play-in tournament for these Lakers. Regardless, James went off, and NBA Twitter was feeling the performance:

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    LEBRON JAMES IS PLAYOFF READY <a href="https://t.co/a1qbUiDx6h">pic.twitter.com/a1qbUiDx6h</a>

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    LeBron giving ya'll a glimpse of playoff Bron lmaoooooo

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Man. Lebron has hit eight threes tonight <br><br>36/6/6<br><br>Question is how sustainable is this shooting? Because despite what his 13/25 suggests, he didn't finish well inside the arc tonight

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    LeBron James just put the imaginary crown on (literally). He's made 8 threes and just iced the game with two in a row

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    lebron is nuts

    The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA

    Lebron shot thar from EL Segundo then crowned himself 🤣🔥 TALK YOUR ISH

    DTLF @DantheLakersFAN

    LeBron on his Agent Zero today!

    Mark Jackson's Burner @casualtakeking

    Lebron James is the greatest player of all time with all due respect

    Pistol Pete⏱ @PeteOfTheMoment

    LeBron's 3pt shooting is the only thing winning this game for the Lakers today… defense has been awful.

    Anthony Davis added 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, while all five Lakers starters finished with double-digit points. Kris Dunn nearly pulled off a triple-double for the Jazz, putting up 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

    For a Lakers team that started the season 2-10, recovering to reach the play-in tournament is no minor achievement. And given how red-hot this team has been since shaking up the roster at the NBA trade deadline, the Lakers are a real threat in the Western Conference.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    The Lakers had the best record in the West since the All-Star Break, and that's despite LeBron James playing only 11 games.

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    Final: Lakers 128, Jazz 117<br><br>The Lakers finish the season 43-39. They've won nine of their past 11 games. They're 18-8 since the trade deadline. LeBron had 36 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. AD had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks.<br><br>Up next: the play-in tournament vs. TBD.

    This is not a team that other contenders will be excited about facing, though the Lakers, of course, have to go through the play-in tournament first. But if James is raining down threes, the Lakers are a very real threat.

    Consider the Western Conference on notice.