LeBron James' Dominance in Lakers' Win vs. Jazz Has Fans Hyped Headed into Play-In

The Los Angeles Lakers had a slim chance of earning an automatic playoff berth on Sunday with a win over the Utah Jazz. LeBron James made sure they at least held up their end of the bargain.

The Lakers, led by James' 36 points and eight threes, escaped the pesky Jazz in the regular-season finale 128-117.

James added six rebounds and six assists, pacing the Lakers (43-39) in a must-win game if they wanted to earn an automatic playoff bid. Other results around the NBA—namely the Los Angeles Clippers winning to earn the No. 5 seed, and the Golden State Warriors winning to take the No. 6 seed—meant the Lakers ended up with the No. 7 seed.

So it will be the play-in tournament for these Lakers. Regardless, James went off, and NBA Twitter was feeling the performance:

Anthony Davis added 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, while all five Lakers starters finished with double-digit points. Kris Dunn nearly pulled off a triple-double for the Jazz, putting up 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

For a Lakers team that started the season 2-10, recovering to reach the play-in tournament is no minor achievement. And given how red-hot this team has been since shaking up the roster at the NBA trade deadline, the Lakers are a real threat in the Western Conference.

This is not a team that other contenders will be excited about facing, though the Lakers, of course, have to go through the play-in tournament first. But if James is raining down threes, the Lakers are a very real threat.

Consider the Western Conference on notice.