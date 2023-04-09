    NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Projected Order and Odds for Every Team Involved

    Joe TanseyApril 9, 2023

    NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Projected Order and Odds for Every Team Involved

    0 of 3

      INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 07: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 07, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
      Andy Lyons/Getty Images

      Ten of the 14 NBA draft lottery participants were confirmed after Sunday's regular-season finales.

      The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets finished with the three worst records in the NBA, which gives them the share of the best odds to win the draft lottery.

      Each of those three squads are hoping that the best possible odds to win the lottery translate to the No. 1 overall pick and Victor Wembanyama.

      The good news for the trio is that the previous three lottery winners had 14 percent odds to land the No. 1 pick before the lottery.

      Detroit in 2021 and the Orlando Magic in 2022 won the top pick after producing the second-worst record in the regular season. The Minnesota Timberwolves had the third-worst record in 2020 when they landed the top pick.

    NBA Draft Lottery Odds

    1 of 3

      WASHINGTON, DC -  APRIL 9: Daishen Nix #15 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards on April 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

      1. Detroit (17-65 - 14 % odds to win NBA draft lottery)

      2. San Antonio (22-60 - 14%)

      3. Houston (22-60 - 14%)

      4. Charlotte (27-55 - 12.5%)

      5. Portland (33-49 - 10.5%)

      6. Orlando (34-48 - 9%)

      T7. Washington (35-47)

      T7. Indiana (35-47)

      9. Utah (37-45 - 4.5%)

      10. Dallas (38-44 - 3%)

      The tie between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers will be determined by a coin toss prior to the NBA draft lottery.

      The team with the seventh-best odds carries a 7.5 percent chance to win the draft lottery, while the eighth-place squad possesses six percent odds.

      The final four lottery teams will be determined by the play-in round games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

      The four losers will be sorted by regular-season records. The Chicago Bulls' first-round pick goes to the Orlando Magic and the Utah Jazz own the Minnesota Timberwolves selection.

    Detroit Looking for 2nd No. 1 Pick in 3 Years

    2 of 3

      CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 09: Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) brings the ball up court during a NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls on April 9, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Pistons are hoping to become the first two-time lottery winner in the new format.

      The lottery odds were evened out ahead of the 2020 NBA draft so that the teams with the worst three records carried the same odds.

      Detroit built a solid young core through the last few drafts. Jaden Ivey showed well in his rookie season by averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

      Cade Cunningham should be back next season. Killian Hayes and Jalen Duren give them a nice young core to work around, and that was added to with the midseason trade of James Wiseman with the Golden State Warriors.

      The potential addition of Wembanyama would make the Pistons a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

      If Detroit does not win the lottery, it could go after Alabama's Brandon Miller or another forward prospect.

      Point guard Scoot Henderson, who is the second-best prospect behind Wembanyama, would not fit within Detroit's roster because it already has a few ball-handlers in Cunningham, Hayes and Ivey.

    NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Projected Order and Odds for Every Team Involved
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Houston, San Antonio Hoping to End 20-Plus Year No. 1 Pick Droughts

    3 of 3

      SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 6: Keldon Johnson #3 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 6, 2023 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

      Houston and San Antonio are hoping to land the top pick for the first time in a few decades.

      The Rockets last had the No. 1 overall pick in 2002, when they chose Yao Ming.

      The Spurs' last No. 1 selection was Tim Duncan in 1997. They also landed David Robinson with the top pick in 1987.

      The pair of Texas teams could use Wembanyama to kickstart their rebuilds that were started with other young players.

      Houston has a promising young core of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun. The addition of Wembanyama would give the Rockets a formidable starting five to make a push further up the standings.

      San Antonio's roster carries a nice mix of veterans, like Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones, and young players,. like Malaki Branham and Jeremy Sochan.

      A lottery victory would accelerate San Antonio's rebuild and give Gregg Popovich the chance to end the team's playoff drought that dates back to 2019.

    X