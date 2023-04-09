NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Projected Order and Odds for Every Team Involved

0 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ten of the 14 NBA draft lottery participants were confirmed after Sunday's regular-season finales.

The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets finished with the three worst records in the NBA, which gives them the share of the best odds to win the draft lottery.

Each of those three squads are hoping that the best possible odds to win the lottery translate to the No. 1 overall pick and Victor Wembanyama.

The good news for the trio is that the previous three lottery winners had 14 percent odds to land the No. 1 pick before the lottery.

Detroit in 2021 and the Orlando Magic in 2022 won the top pick after producing the second-worst record in the regular season. The Minnesota Timberwolves had the third-worst record in 2020 when they landed the top pick.