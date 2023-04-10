6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 287

0 of 6

Heading into UFC 287 in Miami, Florida, it was entirely fair to assume that Alex Pereira simply had Israel Adesanya's number. The Brazilian had beaten the Nigerian-New Zealander twice under kickboxing rules and once in the UFC, taking the middleweight title with a fifth-round TKO last November.

In the main event, however, Adesanya finally conquered his three-time foil, reclaiming the middleweight belt from the stone-fisted Brazilian with a highlight-reel knockout in the second round.

It was as dramatic a moment as you'll encounter in combat sports but far from the only talking point to emerge from the Saturday night card in the Sunshine State.

In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns reasserted himself as a top welterweight contender with a lopsided unanimous-decision defeat of popular veteran Jorge Masvidal, who announced his retirement after the fact.

Earlier on the main card, long-time bantamweight contender Rob Font turned back the clock with a sizzling first-round knockout of the streaking Adrian Yanez, and Kevin Holland shut the lights out on welterweight veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio with a third-round punch.

The undercard also featured some impressive performances, most notably from former Ultimate Fighter Kelvin Gastelum, who corrected a two-fight skid with a unanimous decision win over Chris Curtis in a Fight of the Night-winning scrap.

Keep scrolling for the fights we're hoping to see when the dust has settled.