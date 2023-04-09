X

    Payton Pritchard's Triple-Double vs. Hawks Inspires MJ Memes, More from Celtics Fans

    Julia StumbaughApril 9, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - APRIL 9: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 9, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Payton Pritchard recorded his first triple-double to help the depleted Boston Celtics finish out the season with a 120-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at TD Garden.

    Depth players led Boston to the team's 57th win, marking the most Celtics victories in one season since 2011.

    Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanović and Dejounte Murray were out for the Hawks, while the Celtics played without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart.

    As the Celtics bench suddenly turned into stars Sunday, Pritchard led with 30 points, adding 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

    NBA @NBA

    Payton Pritchard 30 piece ‼️<br><br>30 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST, 9 3PM<br><br>📺: Live on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/KtbB6mKkFo">pic.twitter.com/KtbB6mKkFo</a>

    Career-best three-pointer totals from Pritchard (nine) and Sam Hauser (eight), in addition to four more from Mike Muscala, helped the Celtics come within two triples of tying Boston's franchise record of 27 in a single game.

    very rare @veryrare_ns

    Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Mike Muscala <a href="https://t.co/vhCR0YUKl6">pic.twitter.com/vhCR0YUKl6</a>

    celtics, please win @jakesmaht

    Pritchard and Hauser when healthy in the same lineup <a href="https://t.co/Xht59GnWZJ">pic.twitter.com/Xht59GnWZJ</a>

    Pritchard is now the second NBA player since James Harden to sink nine three-pointers while recording a triple-double. He also joins Larry Bird and John Havlicek as the third Celtic to record 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in one game.

    This performance did not only surprise the Hawks as the Celtics pulled away for good in the third quarter. It also shocked Celtics fans who have seen Pritchard make only three appearances on the court in the past month heading into this game.

    CelticNation (57-25) @CookedByCeltics

    Payton Pritchard with minutes <a href="https://t.co/5KLR37PMYx">pic.twitter.com/5KLR37PMYx</a>

    Payton Pritchard's Triple-Double vs. Hawks Inspires MJ Memes, More from Celtics Fans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    TicNation ☘️ @PritchBurner

    Payton Pritchard on Sunday, April 9th, 2023 <a href="https://t.co/qoqqVkQU0y">pic.twitter.com/qoqqVkQU0y</a>

    I 😵‍💫‼️ @Ibra_Goat

    30 Points<br>11 Assists<br>14 rebounds<br>10/21 FG (47.6%)<br><br>I'm taking #1 option Payton Pritchard over any player in league history <a href="https://t.co/woX1p4Ispa">pic.twitter.com/woX1p4Ispa</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    If the Celtics don't win Banner 18, they should probably blow it up and build around Payton Pritchard.

    Even moments after the regular season came to an end in Boston, some fans were already planning on how to leverage this performance this summer.

    GreenRunsDeep @CelticsGRD

    Payton Pritchard upped his trade value for the off-season. <br><br>Happy Easter

    Connah @CMDRecruit

    Pritchard for Wemby gonna be the trade of the year <a href="https://t.co/nsUmFk7lpg">https://t.co/nsUmFk7lpg</a>

    The Celtics will finish the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Pritchard's performance Sunday could potentially earn him some postseason minutes when the Celtics face either the Hawks or the Miami Heat in Round 1.