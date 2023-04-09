X

    Mavericks Rumors: Mark Cuban Is 'Pleased' with GM Nico Harrison Despite Struggles

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 9, 2023

    LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA - 2021/08/10: Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison (L) and owner Mark Cuban speak at a press conference. Slovenian NBA star, Luka Doncic signed a five-year 207-million-dollar contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks. Mark Cuban, Mavericks owner, head coach Jason Kidd, general manager Nico Harrison and advisor Dirk Nowitzki arrived in Slovenia to formalize the deal. (Photo by Luka Dakskobler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    Luka Dakskobler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    The Dallas Mavericks failed to qualify for the postseason or even the play-in tournament in the 2022-23 campaign that was a shocking disappointment after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season.

    That has called into question whether some major changes might take place within the organization, but it sounds as though general manager Nico Harrison is safe for the time being.

    According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "league sources say [Mavericks governor Mark Cuban] is a Harrison fan and pleased with his work and presence as he continues to make the transition from Nike executive to an NBA front office."

