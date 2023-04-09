Mavericks Rumors: Mark Cuban Is 'Pleased' with GM Nico Harrison Despite Struggles

Luka Dakskobler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks failed to qualify for the postseason or even the play-in tournament in the 2022-23 campaign that was a shocking disappointment after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season.

That has called into question whether some major changes might take place within the organization, but it sounds as though general manager Nico Harrison is safe for the time being.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "league sources say [Mavericks governor Mark Cuban] is a Harrison fan and pleased with his work and presence as he continues to make the transition from Nike executive to an NBA front office."

