Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Considerable Skepticism' Mavs Will Offer PG Short Contract

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly ready to double down on their commitment to Kyrie Irving.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported there is "considerable skepticism" among league insiders that the Mavericks "have the leverage" to offer Irving a two-year contract.

Stein noted that "very early rumbles" from Dallas indicate the Mavs will offer the All-Star guard a three- or four-year contract in free agency. It's unclear if Irving is leaning toward returning to Dallas or testing the free-agent market in July.

