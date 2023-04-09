NBA Rumors: Luka Dončić Wasn't Aware of Mavericks' Plan to Sit Him, Kyrie Irving

AP Photo/LM Otero

The Dallas Mavericks didn't alert Luka Dončić to their potential plan to throw in the towel and abandon their slim chances of qualifying for the play-in tournament, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported that "Dončić had not yet been presented with the plan" prior to rumors surfacing of Dallas possibly shutting him and Kyrie Irving for what's left of the season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.