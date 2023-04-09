Bronny James Says He Showed He's a 'Smart Player' at 2023 Nike Hoops Summit

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bronny James continues to step up on the national stage.

LeBron James' eldest son scored 11 points and was locked in on the defensive end, helping lead Team USA to 90-84 win over a group of rising international players at the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit game.

Bronny scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of clutch free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining.

"Of course I can defend at a high level," Bronny James said, per Kevin Pelton of ESPN. "I'm a smart player. I can make the right plays. I'm not very ball-hungry. I can give it up. Just know that I'm a good player and a good teammate."

The performance was not all positive vibes, as Bronny air-balled two shots and struggled with his jumper for the first three quarters. He nevertheless stayed focused on the task at hand, helping the U.S. come back from a one-point deficit in the fourth and staying engaged on the defensive end.

247Sports ranks James as the No. 33 overall player in the 2023 high school class. He is the only top-50 player yet to make his commitment and one of only two top-100 players yet to announce post-high school plans.

Ohio State, USC and Oregon are viewed as the strongest candidates, though James could easily head to any campus in the country given his skill set and national notoriety.