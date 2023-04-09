Canelo Álvarez Says He Wants Dimitry Bivol Rematch After John Ryder Bout

Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez has a fight with John Ryder coming up in less than a month, but he already knows who he wants next.

Álvarez said he is determined to have a rematch against Dmitry Bivol later this year.

"Everybody knows I want that rematch with Bivol," Alvarez told TMZ Sports. "That's my goal this year. We'll see, but that's my goal this year."

Bivol dominated Álvarez in a unanimous-decision victory at light heavyweight last May. Many expected Álvarez to breeze right past Bivol and capture the WBA championship, but instead, the jump from super middleweight to light heavyweight proved daunting.

While there has been some speculation a rematch would happen at 168 pounds, Álvarez has made it clear in no uncertain terms he needs to prove himself at light heavyweight.

The determination of Álvarez to make his name at light heavyweight will likely come at the expense of top super middleweight contender David Benavidez, who is seen as Canelo's other potential prize fight for September.

Benavidez defeated Caleb Plant via unanimous decision March 25 and immediately called out Canelo.

"I have a lot of respect for Canelo Álvarez, but he has to give me that shot now," Benavidez said after his win over Plant. "That's what everybody wants to see in September. ... I don't think he's trying to avoid me; I just believe he has a lot of options."

It's more likely that any Benavidez-Álvarez fight would take place in 2024 at this point.