Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Not Worried About FA Contract: 'I'm Going to Get Paid Regardless'

Kyle Kuzma hasn't ruled out a return to the Washington Wizards, but he plans to explore free agency for the first time in his career in July.

When asked what he's looking for as he hits the open market, Kuzma said being the "best version" of himself stands out above the potential financial reward.

"I'm just trying to be myself. I'm trying to get better every year. It's not about money, I'm going to get paid regardless anywhere [I go] and here, too," Kuzma said, per Chase Hughes of NBC Washington. "It's about can I come into work every day and be the best version of myself, can I help lead guys, can I make other players better, can I light up rooms? All those things matter when you're trying to be successful."

Kuzma averaged a career-high 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season, combining with Kristaps Porziņģis and Bradley Beal to give the Wizards three 20-point scorers. A lack of help from the supporting cast and poor defensive numbers led to Washington failing to make the postseason, heading into the final day of the regular season at 35-46.

Kuzma has been out of the lineup since March 18 due to an ankle injury but has done more than enough to prove himself worthy of a sizable pay raise. While he's nowhere near a max-level player, he could come close to doubling his $13 million annual salary from his current contract and may hit nine figures if he signs a four- or five-year deal.

Money may not be the only factor Kuzma considers on the open market, but he's going to make a metric ton of it.