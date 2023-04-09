Bronny James Scores 11, Helps Team USA Close out World at 2023 Nike Hoop Summit

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bronny James represented the United States in the annual Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday in Portland, Oregon, and his efforts helped guide Team USA to a 90-84 win over Team World.

James finished with 11 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block off the bench. He got on the board with a nice finish at the rim in the first quarter, absorbing contact en route to a layup to put Team USA up 13-10:

He scored another bucket soon afterward after Texas commit Ron Holland deflected a Team World inbounds pass on the baseline that found its way to James, who finished with a layup.

Those four points were amid a 9-0 run that led to a 26-12 lead after one quarter.

James had four points on 2-of-5 shooting, two rebounds, an assist and a steal at halftime. Most importantly, however, Team USA outscored Team World by 14 points by the break.

James had a few big fourth-quarter buckets. He knocked home a three for an 80-74 lead.

Team World cut into the deficit and got to within three, but James answered back with a layup following a smooth cut through the lane for an 84-79 edge.

James also snagged a huge defensive rebound with his team up 88-84 in the final seconds of the game.

Team World had four shots in a single possession to make this a one-score game but could not convert. James got the defensive rebound on the final attempt and was fouled. He then hit two free throws for a 90-84 lead with 5.4 seconds left.

Numerous current and former NBA stars were in attendance, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James watching his eldest son play. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, ex-Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star Chris Bosh and former Sacramento Kings sharpshooting wing Peja Stojaković, whose son Andrej dropped 12 points for Team World, also watched the contest.

Mackenzie Mgbako led Team World with 22 points and eight rebounds. Michael Nwoko (17 points, eight boards) and Aden Holloway (15 points, five rebounds) also fared well.

For Team USA, Holland stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists. Five other players had 10 or more points, with Isaiah Collier adding 11.