Masters 2023: Final Predictions for Top Prize Money

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The main stories have focused on Koepka and Bennett—and why each has had an arguably improbable run.

Koepka, one of several LIV Golfers in this year's tournament, is fresh off a victory at LIV Golf Orlando, but he was widely considered to be past his prime after knee injuries started to derail him in 2019.

This, combined with a lighter schedule in LIV Golf, brought skepticism to his ability to win. Koepka has surpassed expectations but still has the daunting task of a nearly two-round day ahead of him.

"I'm not too concerned about playing 29 holes or however many holes we've got left," Koepka said (via Christine Brennan of USA Today). "It's part of the deal. I'm pretty sure I'll be up for it considering it is the Masters. So I don't think anybody should have a problem with that."

If Koepka is able to hold on, he would be the first major champion who is currently active in LIV Golf. This would have additional consequences in FedEx Cup points, as LIV golfers are ineligible for that championship.

Sam Bennett has been a major storyline as well, soaring to third place after having the second-best 36-hole score for an amateur in Masters history. The Texas A&M golfer comes into Sunday with a genuine chance at pushing for a green jacket at -6, but holding in the top five is more likely. Still, his collegiate success includes some final heroics.

Jon Rahm is most likely to battle Koepka in the final, as he sits four strokes behind going into the final day. The Spaniard is looking for his second major victory of his career and his fourth tournament win of 2023.

Phil Mickelson, who is also in LIV Golf, has impressed with a -4 slate thus far and is tied for eighth place. Defending champion and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is -3 overall and is tied for 14th.

Fred Couples, who impressed by making the cut at -1, is tied for 49th after starting +4 on the front nine in the third round. The 63-year-old former world No. 1 became the oldest player to ever make the cut at Augusta in his 38th time.

Tiger Woods, who tied Couples and Gary Player's consecutive made cuts streak at the tournament, is last among remaining golfers at +9.