Masters 2023: Final Predictions for Top Prize Money
The 87th edition of The Masters has been challenging, to say the least.
Weather issues plagued both Friday and Saturday, and championship Sunday has bonus action as a result. The remainder of the third round will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the final round will begin at 12:30 p.m.
To that point, Brooks Koepka is the leader at 13 under par. He is one under through six holes in the third round. Trailing him is Jon Rahm, who is nine under and one over through the truncated third round.
With the stakes stated, let's look into the Vegas odds, recap the tournament and make some predictions.
The 87th Edition of the Masters
- Third Round: 8:30 a.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
- Final Round: 12:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
When: April 6-9
Where: Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia
Prize Pool: $18 million ($3.24 million to the winner)
Sunday TV Schedule and Live Stream
*Live stream also available on Masters.com and the Masters App
Updated Vegas Favorites
Brooks Koepka -115
Jon Rahm +125
Collin Morikawa +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Viktor Hovland +3000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500
Cameron Young +5500
Jason Day +6000
Justin Rose +7500
Joaquin Niemann +8000
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Tournament Recap
The main stories have focused on Koepka and Bennett—and why each has had an arguably improbable run.
Koepka, one of several LIV Golfers in this year's tournament, is fresh off a victory at LIV Golf Orlando, but he was widely considered to be past his prime after knee injuries started to derail him in 2019.
This, combined with a lighter schedule in LIV Golf, brought skepticism to his ability to win. Koepka has surpassed expectations but still has the daunting task of a nearly two-round day ahead of him.
"I'm not too concerned about playing 29 holes or however many holes we've got left," Koepka said (via Christine Brennan of USA Today). "It's part of the deal. I'm pretty sure I'll be up for it considering it is the Masters. So I don't think anybody should have a problem with that."
If Koepka is able to hold on, he would be the first major champion who is currently active in LIV Golf. This would have additional consequences in FedEx Cup points, as LIV golfers are ineligible for that championship.
Dan Rapaport @Daniel_Rapaport
Re/FedEx Cup points go if Brooks wins…PGA Tour guys get however many points they'd normally get for that finish. LIV guys points aren't reassigned. So, if Rahm finishes solo 2nd, he gets 330 points. Sam Bennett can only get card if he wins. No non-member points because amateur.
Sam Bennett has been a major storyline as well, soaring to third place after having the second-best 36-hole score for an amateur in Masters history. The Texas A&M golfer comes into Sunday with a genuine chance at pushing for a green jacket at -6, but holding in the top five is more likely. Still, his collegiate success includes some final heroics.
Jon Rahm is most likely to battle Koepka in the final, as he sits four strokes behind going into the final day. The Spaniard is looking for his second major victory of his career and his fourth tournament win of 2023.
Phil Mickelson, who is also in LIV Golf, has impressed with a -4 slate thus far and is tied for eighth place. Defending champion and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is -3 overall and is tied for 14th.
Fred Couples, who impressed by making the cut at -1, is tied for 49th after starting +4 on the front nine in the third round. The 63-year-old former world No. 1 became the oldest player to ever make the cut at Augusta in his 38th time.
Tiger Woods, who tied Couples and Gary Player's consecutive made cuts streak at the tournament, is last among remaining golfers at +9.
Predictions
- Brooks Koepka: $3.24 million
- Jon Rahm: $1.94 million
- Viktor Hovland: $1.22 million
This tournament should come down to Koepka and Rahm. Bennett, Cantlay, Hovland, Fitzpatrick and Morikawa have a fighting chance but would need to put up a sensational effort on Sunday to catch the former two.
However, perhaps the most impactful news is that positive weather is expected.
A strong Sunday has historically been the key to a tournament victory, but this year takes that to the extreme, as the leaders have nearly 30 holes ahead of them.
The Round 3 pairings will resume for the morning portion of Sunday, and the afternoon pairings will be announced at the conclusion of Round 3. Rahm, Koepka and Bennett will notably be together when play resumes and will be finishing up the seventh hole.
Koepka is the pick to continue his run to glory. He has some slight breathing room and just needs to stay the course to win his first green jacket. For Rahm, chipping away at the lead and keeping close will be his route to the championship. Viktor Hovland also seems poised to burst into the top three with a strong final day.
