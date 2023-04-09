NBA Playoff Odds 2023: Knicks vs. Cavs, 76ers vs. Nets Series Betting Prices Revealed

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

With two Eastern Conference playoff matchups set in stone, the oddsmakers have been busy.

According to FanDuel, the No. 3-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (-1000) are prohibitive favorites over the No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets (+640), while the No. 4-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (-215) are the favorites over the No. 5 seed New York Knicks (+180)

It shouldn't come as a major surprise that the two higher seeds are favored, or that a Sixers team with likely MVP Joel Embiid and star point guard James Harden is favored over a scrappy Nets team that doesn't have much star power outside of the ascending Mikal Bridges.

Western Conference odds will follow once the incredibly murky scenarios surrounding the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds are determined Sunday. Currently the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38), Golden State Warriors (43-38), Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) and New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) all have a path to one of the two automatic playoff berths remaining.

