    NBA Playoff Odds 2023: Knicks vs. Cavs, 76ers vs. Nets Series Betting Prices Revealed

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 9, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 06: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Miami Heat during a game at Wells Fargo Center on April 6, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Heat defeated the 76ers 129-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    With two Eastern Conference playoff matchups set in stone, the oddsmakers have been busy.

    According to FanDuel, the No. 3-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (-1000) are prohibitive favorites over the No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets (+640), while the No. 4-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers (-215) are the favorites over the No. 5 seed New York Knicks (+180)

    It shouldn't come as a major surprise that the two higher seeds are favored, or that a Sixers team with likely MVP Joel Embiid and star point guard James Harden is favored over a scrappy Nets team that doesn't have much star power outside of the ascending Mikal Bridges.

    Western Conference odds will follow once the incredibly murky scenarios surrounding the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds are determined Sunday. Currently the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38), Golden State Warriors (43-38), Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) and New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) all have a path to one of the two automatic playoff berths remaining.

