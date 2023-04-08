Clippers' Paul George Remains Without Timetable for Return from Knee Injury

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Paul George is back at Crypto.com Arena, but it is still unknown when the Clippers star will be back in action.

The eight-time all-star exercised with the team before its game against Portland, but the Clippers are still unsure of his timetable to return. He has been out with a right knee sprain since March 21.

This news comes as the team currently holds on to the Western Conference's sixth seed by a half-game, with a possible trip to the play-in tournament serving as a real threat.

George is currently averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 34.6 minutes across 56 games for the Clippers this season. This is the most he has played in a single season since being traded to the Clippers in 2019.

George's absence, alongside the load management strategy being utilized with Kawhi Leonard, has left the team without its two stars and in a vulnerable spot if they were to drop to the play-in tournament.

The Clippers are in a tiebreaker scenario that could see them finishing anywhere between seed Nos. 5-8 in the Western Conference as the season winds down. If they were to fall below the sixth seed, a play-in matchup on April 11 would await them, likely without the services of George.