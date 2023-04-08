2023 Masters Odds: Brooks Koepka Favored over Jon Rahm After Saturday's Suspension

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka is a slight favorite over Jon Rahm to win the 2023 Masters, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Koepka has the shortest odds in the field at -115 ($115 bet to win $100). Rahm is sitting at +125 ($100 bet to win $125). Everyone else is a long shot, with Collin Morikawa leading the rest of the pack at +2500.

Koepka is at 13 under, four shots clear of Rahm in second place. There's plenty of golf to go, however, after play was suspended at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday due to inclement weather.

Koepka and Rahm have 30 holes to finish in the third round, and the latter golfer has a chance of benefiting from a two-shot swing. He has a nine-foot putt for birdie on the seventh hole, while Koepka has an 11-footer for par.

Rahm is three strokes clear of everyone else, with 2022 U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett solo in third at six under. Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland sit at five under.

Reigning Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, who leads the field in strokes gained tee to green, has seen his putter fail him all tournament. He sits at three under but faces a 17-footer for par on the fourth hole (his 13th of the round after starting on No. 10) when he returns Sunday. Scheffler has 100-1 odds to win.

The third round will resume Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The final round is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET with pairings going off on No. 1 and No. 10.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.