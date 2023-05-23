Ranking Lakers' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers appeared to be headed nowhere for huge chunks of the 2022-23 NBA season, so they deserve credit for making it this far.

Their trade deadline makeover paid major dividends, and they eventually forced their way into the conference finals. For almost any other franchise, this campaign would go down as a smashing success.



But life doesn't work that way for the Lakers. In L.A., it's been championship-or-bust for a while now. The metric likely surfaced as soon as LeBron James landed in 2018, but it officially became the grading criteria once he was joined by Anthony Davis a year later.

That's why it's hard to think the franchise is satisfied with this roster as-is. The Lakers could spend their summer scouring for win-now talent, and if they look to the trade market to find that support, the following three players are logical targets.

