Lakers Rumors: LA Won't Include 2 1sts in Trade for Pacers' Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly aren't interested in moving both their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks to acquire the Indiana Pacers tandem of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday on SportsCenter (h/t Arthur Hill of Hoops Rumors) the Lakers have shown a willingness to move their future first-rounders for the right player, such as the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, but not in a potential Pacers blockbuster.

So far, the Nets haven't seriously engaged L.A. in trade talks for Irving despite the pick availability, per Woj.

Aside from perhaps the Nets' Kevin Durant, the Lakers' two first-round selections have probably received more attention than anything else on the trade block this summer.

L.A. initially showed hesitation to include both future picks, even in a deal where it could offload Russell Westbrook's contract, but it appears the front office's outlook has evolved with trade talks surrounding Russ still sluggish with two months until the new season.

The Lakers must find a way to shake up their roster after a campaign in which they missed the playoffs with a 33-49 record.

Irving has emerged as the team's top target after previously winning a championship alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, but if those talks continue to show no progress, the combination of Turner and Hield is a solid backup plan.

Turner averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks across 42 appearances in 2021-22 before his season ended in mid-January because of a foot injury. He'd fill the Lakers' center void, allowing Anthony Davis to play his preferred spot at the 4.

Hield would provide a much-needed outside scoring spark for James' squad. His 1,417 threes since his rookie year (2016-17) rank third in the NBA behind only the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (1,524) and Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1,473).

The Lakers would still have work to do, led by finding a veteran point guard, but adding Turner and Hield is a worthwhile option on the surface.

It doesn't sound like the franchise is in a rush to make a significant roster-altering move, though.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported last week Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka "explained patience will be key in any potential moves the team makes" during a recent meeting with James.

Every day without a deal moves L.A. closer to opening another season with a James, Davis and Westbrook core, however, and that comes with its own set of risks given how last season played out.

So it wouldn't be a surprise if the team's sense of urgency increases after LeBron signed a two-year extension on Wednesday, and that may require putting both first-rounders on the table in more trade scenarios.