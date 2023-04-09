Ranking the NFL's Top Dark-Horses to Lead Major Offensive Categories in 2023

0 of 6

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The NFL is a star-driven league. Fans flock to stadiums and gather at watering holes to see Patrick Mahomes make magic throwing the ball. To watch Derrick Henry plow through defenders on his way to the end zone. To see Tyreek Hill pluck a long pass from the air.

Because the NFL is also driven by offense. The rules have been slanting farther and farther toward it for years. The old saying may be that defense wins championships. But offense puts butts in seats at stadiums and sports bars.

There is no shortage of offensive stars in today's NFL, whether it's Mahomes, Henry, Hill, Travis Kelce, Jonathan Taylor or Davante Adams. For each and every one of those players, big things are expected in 2023.

But each and every year in the NFL also brings surprises. Sometimes it's a young player taking that final step from up-and-comer to star. Sometimes it's a veteran who comes from nowhere to post career-best numbers or recapture past glories.

Every year there are dark horses who challenge to lead the NFL in some statistical categories.

And in 2023, these players fit that bill.