Cowboys' Tony Pollard, Not Dak Prescott, 'Makes the Offense Go,' Says NFL Exec

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys backfield belongs to Tony Pollard after Ezekiel Elliott's release, and teams have already taken notice.

"Pollard makes the offense go; we saw that in the playoffs," an executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Pollard is set to take over the unquestioned RB1 mantle from Elliott after the Cowboys used their franchise tag on the Memphis product last month. He rushed for a career-high 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 371 yards and three scores on 39 receptions.

The Dallas offense struggled mightily in the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers when Pollard went down with an injury. The Cowboys mustered just 282 yards while Elliott plodded his way to 26 yards on 10 carries.

No team has signed Elliott though he's been available for weeks.

Dak Prescott also came under fire after a mistake-filled 2022 campaign that saw him tie for the NFL lead in interceptions with 15. Prescott will have a better complement of weapons around him this season after the Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks, but Pollard may be the key to unlocking all things on the outside.