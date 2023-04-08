NBA Rumors: Grizzlies' Steven Adams 'Likely' out for 2023 Playoffs amid Knee Injury

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies' playoff outlook took a big blow Saturday when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported center Steven Adams will likely miss the postseason because of a knee injury he's been dealing with for most of the season's second half.

Adams, 29, underwent a stem cell injection last month to help deal with a PCL sprain that has kept him off the court since January 22. He was a big part of Memphis' rotation before the injury, starting all 42 games that he played in.

He signed a two-year contract extension ahead of the season and was having another solid year, putting up 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.



The Grizzlies went 28-14 with him in the lineup.

It was originally believed that Adams was only going to miss a few weeks after he injured his PCL against the Phoenix Suns in late January. But he was ruled out for the rest of the regular season after receiving the injection on March 8.

The injuries keep mounting for Memphis, which is the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The team also lost forward Brandon Clarke to a season-ending Achilles injury on March 3.

The team's frontcourt depth, which was one of the best in the league to start the season, has dwindled to All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. and a few role players in Xavier Tillman Sr., David Roddy and Santi Aldama.

Tillman has played fairly well in Adams' absence, averaging 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 29 starts.

But in a loaded Western Conference that contains frontcourt stars such as Nikola Jokić, Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Durant, those matchups aren't looking great for Ja Morant and Co.