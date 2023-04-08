NFL Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater Has Contract Offer from Lions amid Interest from Teams

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be on the move this offseason for the fourth consecutive year after not returning to South Beach. The 30-year-old has received a contract offer from the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Bridgewater has yet to decide where he's playing in 2023, but the Lions could be an attractive option as it would give him the chance to reunite with head coach Dan Campbell, who was an assistant coach in New Orleans while he was with the organization.

If he does choose to go to Detroit, he'd be joining a quarterback room that includes Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld, as the team re-signed the latter earlier this offseason.

Bridgewater, who was selected in the first round of the 2014 draft out of Louisville, is looking for his sixth organization in his 10-year career and his fourth team in as many seasons.

He had a strong start to life in the NFL with the Vikings, making the Pro Bowl in 2015, but he suffered an awful knee injury ahead of the 2016 season that forced him to miss the majority of the next two years.

Minnesota declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, and he's been a bit of a journeyman ever since. Bridgewater has had stints with the Jets, Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins.

Apart from his seasons in Denver and Carolina, he's served primarily as a backup. He's gone 11-20 as a starter over the last three seasons, never regaining the form that he had before the knee injury.

Despite losing his two starts with Miami, Bridgewater was actually a great luxury for the Dolphins to have, especially with the various concussions suffered by starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Bridgewater battled his own injury issues during the season but ended up completing 49 passes for 683 yards to go along with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

It'll be interesting to see how the Lions choose to handle their quarterback situation moving forward, especially leading up to the draft. The organization is reportedly set to host former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for a visit next week, per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo (h/t NBC Sports' Charean Williams).

Hooker finished last season fifth in Heisman voting, but his season was cut short because of a torn ACL.