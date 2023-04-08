Tiger Woods Makes 23rd Consecutive Cut at The Masters; Ties Fred Couples, Gary Player

AP Photo/Mark Baker

After struggling in the opening round of the 2023 Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods battled back to make the cut for the 23rd consecutive time. He has now tied Fred Couples and Gary Player for most times making the cut at the Masters.

Woods fought through less-than-stellar conditions at Augusta National and shot a one-over 73 in the second round, a large chunk of which had to be played on Saturday morning due to inclement weather on Friday. His overall score through two rounds is now three over par, which was the cut line.

Woods wound up benefitting from the struggles of Justin Thomas, whose six-over 78 in the second round brought his overall score to four over par and secured the cut line at three-over. It's just the fourth time in Woods' career that he made the cut at a major with a score of three-over, last doing so at The Open in 2014:

Woods had entered Saturday at two-over through 11 holes. He made par on his first three holes on Saturday before providing some excitement for the fans in the gallery.

A vintage moment for Woods came on the par-five 15th hole, where his third shot went off the flag and then he followed it with a birdie putt.

Unfortunately, the 47-year-old finished the round with back-to-back bogeys, which put him in danger of being cut. Still, he remained optimistic as he waited for the round to end.

"I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event. Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds," Woods told reporters.

Now, he'll get his wish. Woods likely doesn't have much of a chance to chase clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka, who enters the third round with an overall score of 12 under par. However, fans will surely enjoy the chance to keep watching Woods compete at Augusta National.