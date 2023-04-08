Masters Cut Line 2023: Rory McIlroy and Full List of Players Removed from 1st Major

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Round 2 of the Masters wrapped up Saturday morning after weather issues on Friday forced play to be stopped. And with the conclusion of the first 36 holes of the tournament came the dreaded cut line.

Only the top 50 players on the leaderboard—or those tied with the 50th player–were able to advance to the rest of the weekend at Augusta, meaning several of the world's best players missed out on a chance to continue playing at the world's best golf course and compete for a green jacket.

Amid some rough weather over the first couple of days, there were some extremely surprising cuts following the second round, including Rory McIlroy—who's ranked as the No. 2 player in the world.

Other notable players who won't make the final two rounds include former two-time winner Bubba Watson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio García and Francesco Molinari.

After entering the day on the cut line, five-time Masters champion, Tiger Woods extended his streak of making the cut at the tournament to 23, which ties Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest in history.

He is tied for 49th at +3.

Here is the cut line for this year's tournament.

2023 Masters Cut Line

T55. Francesco Molinari (+4)

Bryson DeChambeau (+4)

Tom Hoge (+4)

Mike Weir (+4)

Justin Thomas (+4)

T60. Bernhard Langer (+5)

Ben Carr (+5)

Rory McIlroy (+5)

Kevin Kisner (+5)

Adrian Meronk (+5)

T65. Cameron Champ (+6)

Danny Willett (+6)

Vijay Singh (+6)

Min Woo Lee (+6)

Kazuki Higa (+6)

T70. Aldrich Potgieter (+7)

Brian Harman (+7)

Matthew McClean (+7)

Sergio García (+7)

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (+7)

T75. Corey Conners (+8)

Jason Kokrak (+8)

Harrison Crowe (+8)

Kurt Kitayama (+8)

T79. Gordon Sargent (+9)

Alex Noren (+9)

Bubba Watson (+9)

82. Jose Maria Olazabal (+10)

83. Adam Svensson (+11)

84. Larry Mize (+15)

85. Sandy Lyle (+20)

Brooks Koepka leads the field at 12 under as he looks for his first Masters title. He holds a slight lead over John Rahm (-10) and Sam Bennett (-8) going into the final two rounds at Augusta.

Round 3 of the tournament will continue Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. and is supposed to run through 7 p.m. if the weather allows it. The final two rounds will be broadcast on CBS.