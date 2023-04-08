Klay Thompson Says Healthy Warriors Are Unbeatable in a 7-Game Series in NBA Playoffs

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The 2022-23 season hasn't quite gone the way the Golden State Warriors had hoped, but the defending NBA champions are confident about their chances to compete against any team once the playoffs begin.

"I don't see a team who can beat us in a seven-game series when we're healthy," Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson said after Friday's 119-97 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The 22-point victory continued a strong stretch for the Warriors (43-38), who have won seven out of their last nine games. Golden State will close out the regular season Sunday in a road matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While the Warriors are in the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference, a loss to Portland could drop them all the way to No. 8 depending on how the rest of the playoff teams fare in their respective regular-season finales.

Still, Golden State is not worried about potentially being in the play-in tournament. Thompson said the team will be fine if the Warriors can take good shots, avoid turnovers and lock in on defense.

"If we do that, we will be in a great position to repeat," he said.