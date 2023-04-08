Warriors' Stephen Curry Receives $75M Worth of Under Armour Shares in New Contract

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry isn't exactly hurting from a financial standpoint as the highest-paid player in the NBA this season, and he added quite the windfall of stock value outside of his basketball salary.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic noted Friday that Under Armour gave Curry shares of the company valued at $75 million.

The award will vest in two installments in 2029 and 2034 and is part of the company's new deal with Curry that makes him president of Under Armour's Curry Brand in addition to his role as an ambassador.

While Under Armour announced the deal last week, the $75 million in shares was disclosed in a public SEC filing.

Curry has been with Under Armour since 2013 and has released 10 signature shoes with the company. He is one of the faces of the NBA and a high-profile endorser for the apparel giant, allowing it to compete in the basketball space with Nike and others.

On the court, Curry and the Warriors have been inconsistent this season but are in the Western Conference playoff picture. They are chasing their fifth title in nine years.

Under Armour will certainly be pulling for him.