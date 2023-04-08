Jorge Masvidal Has Altercation with Kevin Holland Outside of UFC 287 Weigh-In

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland aren't even fighting each other at UFC 287, but they have reportedly been in multiple altercations leading up to Saturday's card.

TMZ Sports published video Friday of Masvidal growing angry at someone outside of the weigh-ins for the event. Others held the fighter back as he yelled and appeared upset before he walked away.

Holland's manager, Oren Hodak, said his client told Masvidal, "Sup, baby girl," which led to both incidents between the fighters.

Damon Martin of MMA Fighting noted Masvidal and Holland got into a yelling match Wednesday and were separated at the host hotel. Masvidal was asked about it during a news conference, and Holland jumped in heatedly. They traded expletives before UFC President Dana White stopped the line of questioning.

Despite the drama between the two, they are not fighting each other.

Masvidal will face Gilbert Burns, and Holland will go against Santiago Ponzinibbio on a card that also features a headline matchup between rivals Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

Masvidal has lost three straight title fights and is looking to turn things around in Miami.