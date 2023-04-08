X

    Jaren Jackson Jr. Wows Fans as Ja Morant, Grizzlies Beat Bucks Sans Giannis, Starters

    Julia StumbaughApril 8, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 07: Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots over Meyers Leonard #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on April 07, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    A 36-point game from Jaren Jackson Jr. on Friday led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 137-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

    The Grizzlies clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference against a team missing its top two scorers in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.

    Because of the Bucks' absent firepower, a Grizzlies win was an easy bet—but Jackson's dominance on both ends of the court impressed fans and had them wondering just how dangerous he will be in the playoffs.

    Evan Barnes @evan_b

    Jaren Jackson Jr is going to be a problem this postseason if he keeps avoiding fouls most games. Cause this scoring tear he's on? Getting scary consistent.

    Brennon Chapman @BrennonChapman

    JJJ is peaking right before the playoffs, Ja is rested and healthy, our perimeter offense is the best it's ever been. This is about to be a fun few months.

    NBAJanky @ExposedPicks

    So Jaren Jackson Jr like that all of a sudden? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/prizepicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#prizepicks</a>

    🎣 @TEFLONRIQUE1

    JJJ easy ALL NBA for me

    Grizz 💙🐻 @MemphGr

    JJJ is special mate

    shaad @shaadtastic__

    Jaren Jackson doing these folks in

    hot wing jack @hotwingjack

    jaren jackson should be selected to all-nba

    Together, Jackson, shooting guard Luke Kennard (19 points) and small forward Desmond Bane (16) combined for over half of the Grizzlies' points.

    LoosCannon @dat_loos_cannon

    JJJ and Luke kennard rn <a href="https://t.co/gMql94emtz">pic.twitter.com/gMql94emtz</a>

    After scoring 40 points and blocking four shots in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, the 6'10" Jackson was a nightmare for Bucks shooters. He had three blocks, and his play was one reason only two members of the depleted roster scored more than 14 points.

    daethlock @daethlock54

    Jaren Jackson is quite simply amazing . Nothing is getting past him.

    Mohamed @MA___4k

    Jaren Jackson turning into one of my favorite players in the league. Best defender in the NBA regardless of position in my opinion.

    Jackson took over the game, while Ja Morant played only 24 minutes because he suffered a hand injury.

    Morant said last Friday he was "getting used to pretty much not being the main option" after Jackson and Bane took over during his recent eight-game suspension for filming himself with a gun in a club.

    (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥️ Sammy ♥️ @sammy_rrrr

    I think he knows. There's a shift ever since he had the issue. JJJ is the focus now. <a href="https://t.co/56OyVdOsfu">https://t.co/56OyVdOsfu</a>

    The Grizzlies will wait for more information on Morant's hand as they prepare for the playoffs. They will enjoy home-court advantage when they face the winner of the West's play-in battle in Round 1.