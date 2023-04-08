Jaren Jackson Jr. Wows Fans as Ja Morant, Grizzlies Beat Bucks Sans Giannis, Starters

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A 36-point game from Jaren Jackson Jr. on Friday led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 137-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Grizzlies clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference against a team missing its top two scorers in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.

Because of the Bucks' absent firepower, a Grizzlies win was an easy bet—but Jackson's dominance on both ends of the court impressed fans and had them wondering just how dangerous he will be in the playoffs.

Together, Jackson, shooting guard Luke Kennard (19 points) and small forward Desmond Bane (16) combined for over half of the Grizzlies' points.

After scoring 40 points and blocking four shots in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, the 6'10" Jackson was a nightmare for Bucks shooters. He had three blocks, and his play was one reason only two members of the depleted roster scored more than 14 points.

Jackson took over the game, while Ja Morant played only 24 minutes because he suffered a hand injury.

Morant said last Friday he was "getting used to pretty much not being the main option" after Jackson and Bane took over during his recent eight-game suspension for filming himself with a gun in a club.

The Grizzlies will wait for more information on Morant's hand as they prepare for the playoffs. They will enjoy home-court advantage when they face the winner of the West's play-in battle in Round 1.