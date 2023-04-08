Clippers' Russell Westbrook on Lakers Career: 'It Was an Experience, I'm Past It Now'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Russell Westbrook isn't worried about the past.

"It was an experience," the L.A. Clippers guard told reporters when discussing his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. "I'm past it now. In a new place and looking forward."

The Lakers traded for Westbrook ahead of the 2021-22 season, and expectations were immediately high. After all, he was an MVP in the league and joining one of the all-time greats in LeBron James and another All-Star in Anthony Davis.

Things went anything but according to plan.

Los Angeles missed the playoffs entirely at 33-49 in his first season with the team and was stuck in mediocrity this season until it traded him to the Utah Jazz. The Jazz waived him before he took the floor, and he eventually joined the Clippers.

Some of the explosiveness and athleticism that defined Westbrook's game in his prime was no longer there with the Purple and Gold, and his poor outside shooting meant he couldn't fully capitalize on the spacing created by playing alongside James and Davis. That made it easier for opposing defenses to clog the lane and post against the other two stars and counter the Lakers offense.

Yet he is now on the other Los Angeles team and chasing the first championship of his career with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. He might even get a chance to face the Lakers in the playoffs.

It will be appointment viewing if he does.