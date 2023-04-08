University of Indianapolis' Brady Ware Hits for Cycle, Throws No-Hitter in Same Game

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

When a batter hits for cycle or a pitcher throws a no-hitter, it is usually the single greatest highlight of that player's college baseball career.

The University of Indianapolis' Brady Ware just did both in the same game.

In addition to striking out 11 batters and allowing no hits through seven innings on the mound, Ware hit a single, a double, a triple and home run Friday to lead the Greyhounds to a 13-0 shutout of Drury University.

Ware's no-hitter is the first for the Greyhounds since 2015, and he is the first Indianapolis player since 2013 to hit the cycle.

He is the only player in school history to achieve both in the same night.

Ware threw three strikeouts in the top of the sixth inning.

After two quick outs in the seventh, two players advanced via walks.

For the final out, the batter connected on his pitch, and the shallow hit smacked into a Greyhound glove at center field, earning Ware his place in college baseball history.

Heading into this game, Ware had been on the mound for 9.1 innings, recording three wins in six appearances as he struck out 15 and allowed eight hits.

Friday's win over Drury brings him to 26 strikeouts in 16.1 innings with an ERA of 2.76. As a batter, he has 23 hits and 22 RBI in 22 games.

No MLB pitcher has ever hit for the cycle, but perhaps Ware's historic night will give the Los Angeles Angels batter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani something to think about.