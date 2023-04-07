Masters 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Friday Leaderboard Scores

0 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2023 Masters tournament appears to Brooks Koepka's event to lose.

Koepka surged out to first place on the leaderboard during Friday's morning wave of tee times at Augusta National Golf Club before the weather turned for the worse.

Koepka heads into Saturday with a three-shot lead over Jon Rahm, who still has nine holes to play in his second round.

Rahm and most of the golfers from the afternoon wave of tee times did not finish their rounds. Play was suspended for good at 4:22 p.m. ET. There was an earlier suspension of play just over an hour before Friday's final shot was played.

Amateur Sam Bennett owns the second-best score in the clubhouse. He turned heads with a second-round 68 that gave him a real chance to be in the final pairing of Saturday's third round.

Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Young will have opportunities to put pressure on Koepka when play resumes at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, but the pursuit of the leader may be more difficult because of the less-than-ideal conditions projected for the rest of the weekend.

The conditions could also put Tiger Woods' remarkable run of made cuts in jeopardy. He needs to play even-par or better golf over seven holes to keep playing into the third round.