    Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, More Out for Heat vs. Wizards with No. 6 Seed on Line

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 7, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 6: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 6, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat are apparently punting on trying to win the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed.

    Miami will be without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jović for Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. The Heat are one game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 6 spot, which would allow them to avoid the play-in tournament.

