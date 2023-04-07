NBA Rumors: In-Season Tournament Format, Pool Play Structure Revealed After New CBA

Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

Nearly a decade in the making, the NBA's in-season tournament will make its debut for the 2023-24 season and we've finally got details on how things will play out.

Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports received details on the tournament, which will feature teams split into six pools of five teams.

Those teams will then play four games within their respective pools (two at home, two on the road), with the winning team of each pool advancing to a single-elimination tournament. Two wild-card teams will be added to the single-elimination pool, though how those teams will be determined and all tiebreakers are yet to be decided.

All games played in the tournament besides the championship will count toward a team's regular-season total. The final will be an extra game for the two teams, and each player on the winning roster will be awarded $500,000.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.