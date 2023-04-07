Report: Suns' Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul to Sit vs. LeBron James, Lakers

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are shutting down their stars.

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton will all sit out Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Suns are locked into the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and have nothing to play for over their final two games of the regular season.

With Durant, Paul and Booker all missing 20-plus games this season, Phoenix has decided to prioritize the health of its stars rather than risk playing them on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Lakers enter Friday night needing help and wins in their final two regular-season games to earn the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in tournament. They are currently one game behind the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers on the 5-6 line in the West.

The Suns should be viewed as the Western Conference favorite if their three superstars stay healthy. Phoenix has not lost a game with Durant in the lineup since his February trade from the Brooklyn Nets and enter Friday night winners of seven straight.

While there are still notable chemistry ins and outs to work through with Durant having played only eight games with his new team, any team that plays Phoenix for the rest of the season will be at a talent deficit. The Suns will likely hope the Clippers wind up winning out and capturing the No. 5 seed, as that gives them the best first-round matchup with Paul George not expected back any time soon.