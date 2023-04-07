Pistons Rumors: Dwane Casey Not Expected to Return as HC; Could Move to Front Office

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The future of Dwane Casey as coach of the Detroit Pistons is seemingly up in the air at the moment. Several people within the organization "are preparing for Casey to no longer hold his head coaching post next season," according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Casey, 65, has been with the Pistons for the last five seasons and has yet to lead them to a winning season. He did make the playoffs in his first season at the helm but lost in the first round.

Although he may no longer be the coach, Casey may still have a place with the organization in the front office, according to Fischer. One team insider even said that he may have the choice between staying on the bench or going into team operations.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.