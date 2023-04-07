X

    Pistons Rumors: Dwane Casey Not Expected to Return as HC; Could Move to Front Office

    Francisco RosaApril 7, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 05: Head Coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons gestures during action against the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on April 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    The future of Dwane Casey as coach of the Detroit Pistons is seemingly up in the air at the moment. Several people within the organization "are preparing for Casey to no longer hold his head coaching post next season," according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

    Casey, 65, has been with the Pistons for the last five seasons and has yet to lead them to a winning season. He did make the playoffs in his first season at the helm but lost in the first round.

    Although he may no longer be the coach, Casey may still have a place with the organization in the front office, according to Fischer. One team insider even said that he may have the choice between staying on the bench or going into team operations.

