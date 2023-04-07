NFL Rumors: Bills Eyeing Trade Up from No. 27 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly expressing interest in moving up from the No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, it is "very possible" Bills general manager Brandon Beane will move up if the board falls properly so he can target an interior offensive lineman or offensive skill player.

Miller noted that moving up could prove difficult, though, since the Bills own only six picks in this draft and would perhaps have to part with future picks in order to make a significant leap up the board.

