NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: NFL Execs Split on Bryce Young, CJ Stroud as Panthers' Choice

AP Photo/Paul Vernon

NFL executives are split on whether the Carolina Panthers will select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"I asked at least 20 NFL personnel people on this, and the votes are essentially split between Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. There might be a slight edge to Young, but it's still too close to decipher who the true favorite is right now. The Carolina Panthers have done a stealth job holding the suspense, and only a few people in their building truly know the name that's going on the draft card."

The Panthers traded up from No. 9 with the Chicago Bears to get the top choice. Carolina has already confirmed that it's looking for a quarterback with the selection.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.