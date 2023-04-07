James Harden Rumors: Some with 76ers 'Would Not Mind at All' If Star Left in FA

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Some people within the Philadelphia 76ers organization reportedly "would not mind at all" if James Harden left the team this summer.

An unnamed NBA general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy: "I don't think he will, but he could, and even if he doesn't, he is not going to get a real long deal from the Sixers. He is getting older, you don't know how much of a commitment you want to make him."

The 33-year-old Harden is averaging 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game for the 76ers, who have clinched the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed this year.

The 10-time All-Star will become a free agent this summer if declines his $35.6 million player option.

Deveney dropped that GM comment about Harden amid a longer 76ers report centered around Tyrese Maxey, who could be in line for a long-term deal to stay in town.

"Executives around the league increasingly are saying that Maxey is headed for a max contract extension with the Sixers," Deveney wrote.

The NBA GM added: "They have a lot of big contracts they're dealing with obviously. But they're going to have to make him another one. He's a max guy."

Expanding on Maxey's position within the organisation compared to Harden, the GM said: "[Maxey] is a culture-setter. He works hard, he is relentless. He has fit in with whoever they put him with, that is not easy to do in this league. Moving forward, they want him to be a face-of-the-franchise kind of guy. He has the talent. They have the belief in him. It is only a matter of time, really."

Maxey, 22, is posting 20.3 points on 48.1 percent shooting this year.

