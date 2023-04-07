NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Standings, Play-in Predictions for Lakers, More

0 of 2

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Seven teams have three days left to figure out what the order of the fifth through 11th teams in the Western Conference will be.

The play-in race will receive most of the attention, as the Los Angeles Lakers try to hold on to the No. 7 seed.

The Lakers are still alive in the hunt for the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds, but the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors have favorable schedules to keep them ahead of the Lakers.

LeBron James and Co. need to fend off the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves, who still have paths to finish ahead of the Lakers.

The final play-in position comes down to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks. OKC is in front by a half-game after it ended its three-game losing streak on Thursday. OKC's win in Utah eliminated the Utah Jazz from playoff contention.

The Eastern Conference technically has one play-in position left up for grabs, but the Brooklyn Nets should not feel worried about dropping from No. 6 to No. 7.

That leaves the Miami Heat, who beat the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Thursday, as the best play-in team with the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls behind them.