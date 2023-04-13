Ranking Pelicans' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2022-23 NBA season wasn't a wasted one for the New Orleans Pelicans, but it will keep their fanbase up at night wondering what could have been.

Before the injury bug reared its ugly head, the Pelicans hinted at a breakout season that would reverberate across the Association. Their 18-8 sprint out of the starting block certainly suggested the league's next contender was rising before our eyes.

But that early momentum never sustained, so the leap never happened. While last season's group escaped the play-in tournament and was knocked out of the opening round, this iteration couldn't repeat that success and was instead eliminated from the play-in.



While the Pelicans could hope for better injury luck and further development going forward, they have enough trade chips to seek out external help. New Orleans might want to take a massive swing this summer, and if it does, the following three names should top the wish list.

