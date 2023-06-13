Ranking Heat's Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Finals Loss

0 of 3

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Last season, the Miami Heat snagged the East's No. 1 seed and were a Jimmy Butler three-ball away from representing the conference in the NBA Finals.

This season, they slipped to seventh in the standings and had to escape the play-in tournament, then want on an improbable run into the conference finals. Along the way, though, they set the dubious distinction of being the first NBA team to blow a 3-0 series lead.



This postseason still goes down as a smashing success, but that swift, sudden fall could still spark major changes in South Beach. After all, 33-year-old Jimmy Butler can only contribute to a championship run for so much longer.

If the Heat seek out win-now support this summer, the following three players should land high on the wish list.

