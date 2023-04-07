Iowa Pauses Women's Basketball Ticket Sales Due to Demand After Caitlin Clark's Run

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Everybody wants to see Caitlin Clark play in person.

So much so, in fact, that the University of Iowa had to pause ticket sales for the 2023-24 season, according to Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register, due to overwhelming demand.

No surprises there—Iowa already set a Big Ten women's basketball record with an average attendance of 11,143 fans per home game at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena this past season. Add in the star power of Clark and the team's run to the national championship game this past season, and Iowa is one of the hottest tickets in basketball.

"We're going to do our best so that those fans who want to support women's basketball at Iowa get that opportunity," Iowa's deputy director of athletics Matt Henderson told Leistikow.

"We want to get as many season tickets into the hands of those who have a passion for attending women's basketball and Hawkeye athletic events," he added.

But with an expected high renewal rate from previous season ticket holders and additional demand beyond that—not to mention allotting tickets for the student section and for the traveling teams—Iowa has some logistics to figure out ahead of the upcoming season.