Bronny James Says LeBron Is 'Proud,' Will Be in Attendance at Nike Hoops Summit

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bronny James won't be the only member of the James family in attendance for Saturday's Nike Hoop Summit 2023.

The younger James revealed his father, LeBron, will be part of his cheering section at the event that features the top high school players from the United States going up against international players who are 19 and younger in age.

"He's just proud, my dad, you know," James told reporters. "He gave me some good words of encouragement. Just play my game and be myself out there."

Perhaps nobody in history knows better what it is like to play under pressure and scrutiny at the end of a high school career than LeBron, who was a prodigy well before he became the No. 1 overall pick of the 2003 NBA draft.

The elder James didn't have to worry about a college decision, though, since he went straight to the NBA from the high school level, but much of the focus around his son revolves around which school he will choose after he was connected to Ohio State, USC and Oregon.

"At the end of the day it's my decision," Bronny said. "I need to make the right one for me."

Whatever that decision is will set one team up much better to compete for a conference crown and more during the 2023-24 campaign.