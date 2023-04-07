Jorge Masvidal: 'I'll Beat the F--king Piss out of' Conor McGregor in Potential Match

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal wants a crack at Conor McGregor. And he's more than a little confident he would win that fight.

He told TMZ Sports on Thursday:

"I think in many ways I'm really, really bad for Conor's style, brass, and brand because I'm not gonna take him down and see what he smells like. I'm gonna beat the f--king piss out of him. I'm gonna make him quit, stand up, I'm gonna take his shots, laugh at him and then give 'em right back and break him."

He also believes the matchup would do huge numbers for the UFC:

"From that perspective of us breaking records, I think 100 percent. I've sold myself 1.3 million pay-per-views and Conor, I mean, the story goes without saying, you know, just 1.3 million in one night against me and Usman, the first one. It's definitely just a promoter's dream. It's a dream fight for a promoter but the UFC can't get him to sign the dotted line."

Masvidal first has to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on Saturday night in Miami. That fight will precede the main event, a rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

As for McGregor, his next opponent remains up in the air. He's lost three of his past four UFC bouts, including two in a row against Dustin Poirier.

Clearly, Masvidal wants his shot at the Irish star and believes he would extend McGregor's losing streak.