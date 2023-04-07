WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon Undergoes Surgery for Torn Quad from WrestleMania 39 Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

After tearing his quad during his surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39, Shane McMahon has reportedly undergone surgery this week.

According to PWInsider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), McMahon was flown to Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday for a procedure at the Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center.

The 53-year-old shocked the WWE Universe when he appeared for an impromptu match against The Miz, but the joy of his return was short-lived after he went down with the injury in the opening seconds of the match.

Thankfully, the segment was saved by Snoop Dogg, who ran in and delivered a People's Elbow to The Miz while McMahon was being tended to by medical personnel.

The recovery from a torn quad can take up to a year or more, so it's likely that this injury will put an end to McMahon's days of competing in the ring.

