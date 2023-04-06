Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Eagles' Darius Slay Debate Fastest NFL Team on Twitter

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Which of the 32 NFL teams boasts the fastest players?

When Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean asked Twitter that question on Thursday, Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay answered that the winner would be the Eagles "easily."

There is some merit to Slay's argument. After all, the Eagles have Devon Allen, two-time Olympian in the 110-meter hurdles, at wide receiver.

However, among a flood of responses suggesting the Seattle Seahawks, who could put up speedy players such as running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver DK Metcalf, or the Miami Dolphins, who could offer sprinters like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert, Dean was unimpressed by Slay's answer.

The Eagles cornerback's answer was similarly dismissed by Tyreek "Cheetah" Hill, which is no surprise after Hill challenged Usain Bolt himself to a race last year.

The biggest query brought up by this Twitter debate, however, is not which NFL team is fastest. The real question is, why isn't the NFL already putting this debate to the test?

There's unquestionable entertainment value to seeing teams pit their fastest players against each other. Who knows—perhaps Dean's question and the ensuing Twitter debate will be the spark for a future fan-favorite Pro Bowl event.