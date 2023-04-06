X

    Zion Williamson to Continue Rehab from Hamstring Injury Before Pelicans' Play-in Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Injured Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on from the bench against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on March 03, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The timeline for Zion Williamson's return to the court remains up in the air as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

    "After further evaluation, it has been determined that Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen," New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement on Thursday. "We will continue to monitor his progression, and updates will be provided as warranted."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.