Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Lands NIL Deal With Mark Wahlberg's Car Dealership

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Few college football players bring the level of star power to match Marvin Harrison Jr., so it only feels right he is partnering with a movie star in a name, image and likeness deal.

Pete Nakos of On 3 Sports reported the Ohio State wide receiver reached an agreement with Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Columbus. Harrison received a Chevrolet Tahoe and will occasionally post on his social media about the dealership as part of the deal.

"We're very excited about the deal," general manager Brian Gilmore said. "Obviously, Marvin's a big name for us. He's also a great kid. He's close friends with a couple of our kids, so that's how the deal came about. Great name recognition for us.

"He liked it because we don't smother our kids and ask them to do too much. That side was very important to him. He's a great kid and he's so concentrated on football. We didn't want to take away from that."

Harrison ranks 12th on On 3 Sports' NIL 100, which ranks high school and college athletes on their potential NIL value.

That he is so high comes as no surprise. He is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., plays for a powerhouse program at Ohio State and is coming off an excellent season where he was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he wins the award in 2023, especially if the Buckeyes are even more reliant on him as a go-to option with C.J. Stroud no longer there to spread the ball around the offense.

That would surely be a welcome development for Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Columbus.